Hailuogou scenic area reopens to visitors with upgraded infrastructure

Xinhua) 08:23, January 12, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a view of Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a view of the glacier at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows an animal-shaped installation for visitors to take photos on a path at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows trees at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a newly-built tunnel at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a view of a moon-shaped lake at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a view of the glacier at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a view of Mount Gongga glacier seen from Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Visitors take a group photo with Mount Gongga in the background at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Cable cars are pictured at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a view of the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a view of a mountain road at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a view of the glacier at Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Hailuogou scenic area reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2023 with newly-built and upgraded infrastructure, over a year after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake forced its closure. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

