Splendid scenery of SW China's Guizhou in four seasons
|Photo shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Southwest China's Guizhou Province boasts breathtaking landscapes and delightful surprises all year round. From the enchanting beauty of blooming flowers in spring, to the refreshing respite from the summer heat, and from the awe-inspiring autumn scenery to the wellness tourism in winter, Guizhou offers a diverse range of experiences for visitors.
In 2021, Guizhou released guidelines to enhance the high-quality development of tourism, expedite tourism industrialization, and establish Guizhou as a leading province in the tourism sector.
Over the past two years, Guizhou has been proactive in its efforts to strengthen its public service system and enhance the environment for the growth of cultural tourism. It has capitalized on its natural advantages to drive the high-quality industrialization of tourism.
Photos
Related Stories
- Beautiful scenery after snowfall at Jiucaiping scenic spot, SW China's Guizhou
- World's highest bridge to be completed in mid-2025 in SW China
- In pics: Relocation helps girl once living in mountainous area embrace new life
- Sour soup fish in Guizhou tickles Chinese taste buds
- Bridges bring economic growth, tourist attractions in SW China's Guizhou
- View of Hongshui River in county of SW China's Guizhou
- Opera based on story of Huang Wenxiu performed in Guiyang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.