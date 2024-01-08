Splendid scenery of SW China's Guizhou in four seasons

People's Daily Online) 09:42, January 08, 2024

Photo shows the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Southwest China's Guizhou Province boasts breathtaking landscapes and delightful surprises all year round. From the enchanting beauty of blooming flowers in spring, to the refreshing respite from the summer heat, and from the awe-inspiring autumn scenery to the wellness tourism in winter, Guizhou offers a diverse range of experiences for visitors.

In 2021, Guizhou released guidelines to enhance the high-quality development of tourism, expedite tourism industrialization, and establish Guizhou as a leading province in the tourism sector.

Over the past two years, Guizhou has been proactive in its efforts to strengthen its public service system and enhance the environment for the growth of cultural tourism. It has capitalized on its natural advantages to drive the high-quality industrialization of tourism.

