Opera based on story of Huang Wenxiu performed in Guiyang
Artists perform in an opera based on the story of Huang Wenxiu, a village official who died in 2019 on the frontline of China's war against poverty, at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
