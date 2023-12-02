Opera based on story of Huang Wenxiu performed in Guiyang

Xinhua) 13:25, December 02, 2023

Artists perform in an opera based on the story of Huang Wenxiu, a village official who died in 2019 on the frontline of China's war against poverty, at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

