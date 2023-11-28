Old ginkgo tree attracts visitors in E China's Zhejiang
Visitors enjoy the scenery under an old ginkgo tree at Daciyan scenic site in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2023. The over 700-year-old ginkgo tree has attracted visitors for its golden leaves. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows an old ginkgo tree at Daciyan scenic site in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. The over 700-year-old ginkgo tree has attracted visitors for its golden leaves. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
