Old ginkgo tree attracts visitors in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:27, November 28, 2023

Visitors enjoy the scenery under an old ginkgo tree at Daciyan scenic site in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2023. The over 700-year-old ginkgo tree has attracted visitors for its golden leaves. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A visitor enjoys the scenery under an old ginkgo tree at Daciyan scenic site in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2023. The over 700-year-old ginkgo tree has attracted visitors for its golden leaves. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Visitors enjoy the scenery under an old ginkgo tree at Daciyan scenic site in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2023. The over 700-year-old ginkgo tree has attracted visitors for its golden leaves. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows an old ginkgo tree at Daciyan scenic site in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. The over 700-year-old ginkgo tree has attracted visitors for its golden leaves. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows an old ginkgo tree at Daciyan scenic site in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province. The over 700-year-old ginkgo tree has attracted visitors for its golden leaves. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Visitors enjoy the scenery under an old ginkgo tree at Daciyan scenic site in Jiande City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2023. The over 700-year-old ginkgo tree has attracted visitors for its golden leaves. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)