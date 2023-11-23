We Are China

A glimpse of winter scenery in China

Xinhua) 14:56, November 23, 2023

Red-crowned cranes fly in a national wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows people visiting Tianzi Mountain in Zhangjiajie City in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 shows a view of a scenic spot in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Mo Guibin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows a view of a scenic area in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 shows people enjoying themselves in Meishan City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhang Zhongping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows a view of Tianwen Park in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

People visit Sanba Village of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo by Luo Xinghan/Xinhua)

People do physical exercise in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)