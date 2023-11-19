Early winter scenery in China

November 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the early winter scenery in the Guanshan Lake Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Nov. 18, 2023. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

Whooper swans are pictured at a nature reserve for whooper swans in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 18, 2023. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A woman takes photos of children playing with fallen leaves at a park in Jiangdu District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 18, 2023. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a car running on a country road in Lizhou Village of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Nov. 18, 2023. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at the coast of Boao, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 18, 2023. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

Tourists walk on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 18, 2023. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a view of the Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Jiang Hua/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of advection fog in Guang'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiujian/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Xinsheng Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2023 shows tourists enjoying leisure time at an eco-park in Rugao, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wu Shujian/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2023 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a wetland park in Muping District of Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

This aerial panorama photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of Huaihong Village in the Liujiang District of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Shanwangping Karst national ecological park in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2023 shows tourists enjoying maple leaves at Tianping Mountain scenic spot in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

This aerial panorama photo taken on Nov. 18, 2023 shows the scenery during sunrise at the Hengshan Mountain scenic spot in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

