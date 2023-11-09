Home>>
'Ice flowers' bloom in N China's Pole of Cold
(Ecns.cn) 16:50, November 09, 2023
"Ice flowers" bloom on a lake in Genhe, the Pole of Cold in China, Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Liping)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
