'Ice flowers' bloom in N China's Pole of Cold

Ecns.cn) 16:50, November 09, 2023

"Ice flowers" bloom on a lake in Genhe, the Pole of Cold in China, Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Liping)

