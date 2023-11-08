Home>>
Chrysanthemum flowers in full bloom in SE China's Fuzhou
(People's Daily Online) 09:25, November 08, 2023
|Photo shows a blooming chrysanthemum flower at a show in Xihu Park in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)
Nearly 40,000 pots of about 1,000 varieties of chrysanthemum flowers are on display at a show in Xihu Park in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, attracting throngs of visitors. This is the largest flower show in Fuzhou in the last eight years.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Champagne-colored bougainvillea flowers in full bloom in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
- Yunnan endeavors to cultivate new flower species through space breeding
- People visit flower market during holiday in Kunming
- Blooming leek flowers attract tourists in Guizhou
- Canola flowers bloom in Canberra, Australia
- In pics: blooming buckwheat flowers in Yanchi County, NW China's Ningxia
- A rendezvous with vibrant blooms in Asia's leading flower market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.