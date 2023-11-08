Chrysanthemum flowers in full bloom in SE China's Fuzhou

People's Daily Online) 09:25, November 08, 2023

Photo shows a blooming chrysanthemum flower at a show in Xihu Park in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Nearly 40,000 pots of about 1,000 varieties of chrysanthemum flowers are on display at a show in Xihu Park in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, attracting throngs of visitors. This is the largest flower show in Fuzhou in the last eight years.

