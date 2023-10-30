Yunnan endeavors to cultivate new flower species through space breeding

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2023 shows a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In August of 2022, over 8,000 flower seeds arrived at Yunnan Jinke Flower Engineering Research Center Co., Ltd. after their spaceflight trip aboard Shenzhou manned spaceship.

Space breeding refers to exposing seeds or strains to cosmic radiation and microgravity in space to mutate their genes, so as to create new species or varieties with greater performances like shorter growth periods, higher yield and better resistance to diseases.

According to Tian Liantong, a technologist of Jinke Flower Engineering Research Center Co., Ltd., usually it takes five years to breed new flower species which consumers could buy on market, and some species even need ten years to go through the process from breeding to becoming commodity, as they have to pass various and harsh growth conditions including temperature, humidity and nutrition supply.

In recent years, local government of Yunnan and scientific research institutions as well as enterprises have been making great efforts, space breeding included, in cultivating new flower species to enrich flowers supply. By the end of 2022, over 950 new flower species have been independently fostered within Yunnan and over 1,000 introduced new flower species have been recorded. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tian Liantong breeds seeds brought back from space at a lab in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tian Liantong checks roses at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tian Liantong (L) trims rose sprays at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tian Liantong takes notes of the serial numbers of roses at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tian Liantong (L) talks with his colleague at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2023 shows blooming roses at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tian Liantong takes notes of the condition of roses at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tian Liantong checks roses at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This combined photo shows new species of roses at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tian Liantong takes pictures of roses at a roses plantation demonstration garden of a modern agricultural park in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on April 3, 2023 shows germinated seeds brought back from space at Yunnan Jinke Flower Engineering Research Center Co., Ltd. in Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

