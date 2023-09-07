Experience the blooming of ottelia acuminata in 35 seconds

People's Daily Online) September 07, 2023

From May to October, Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, becomes a canvas of blossoming ottelia acuminata, a distinct aquatic plant species. Recently, a photographer captured the blooming process of the flowers.

Ottelia acuminata is a sign of high-quality water. This aquatic plant, found in the wild, is both rare and endangered and is under key protection in China. Harvesting or consuming it is strictly off-limits.

Eryuan county, nestled within Yunnan's Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, has championed the cultivation of artificially-bred ottelia acuminata. Bolstered by local government support, this eco-conscious endeavor has flourished. The county's dedicated cultivation zones for ottelia acuminata now span over 1,500 mu (100 hectares).

