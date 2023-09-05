Aerial view of Jinshanling section of Great Wall in Hebei
This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a rainbow over the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows a view of the Hualougou Village at the foot of Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows tourists visiting the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a rainbow over the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.