Picturesque autumn scenery at the foot of NW China's Qilian Mountains
(People's Daily Online) 09:45, September 04, 2023
|Photo shows a beautiful autumn view of farmlands at the foot of Qilian Mountains in northwest China. (Photo/An Xuejiao)
Autumn winds have gradually dyed the Qilian Mountains straddling the border between northwest China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces. And the vast expanses of highland barley fields and grasslands at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, in Qilian county, Qinghai Province have also been draped in a golden “blanket," glowing with charming autumn colors.
