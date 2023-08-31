Farmers harvest longans in Luzhou, SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 10:47, August 31, 2023

A farmer harvests longans in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Liu Xueyi)

Farmers have been busy harvesting longans during the harvest season in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

In recent years, Luzhou has vigorously developed the longan industry by adopting a business model that features cooperation among companies, cooperatives and farmers, bringing wealth to farmers.

Luzhou has planted longans on 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of land. With an estimated longan output of 100,000 tonnes this year, the output of the fruit in the city is expected to be worth 1.8 billion yuan ($246.9 million).

