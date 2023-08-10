Home>>
Kenya girl experiences food stall business in China's Sichuan
(People's Daily App) 15:00, August 10, 2023
Sharon, a Kenyan girl, has long heard that Chinese night markets are booming. During a visit to Sichuan, she experienced being a food stall owner and started making local snacks. Can she turn a profit?
