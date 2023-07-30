Ancient cypress trees preserved in section of road system, SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:09, July 30, 2023

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows ancient cypress trees in the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

The ancient cypress trees along the Cuiyunlang section of Shudao boast an average age of 1,050 years, with the oldest tree dating back approximately 2,300 years.

Presently, the Cuiyunlang section proudly harbors 7,803 ancient trees, with a staggering 7,778 being ancient cypress trees.

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows ancient cypress trees in the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a statue with a theme of ancient cypress trees in the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows ancient cypress trees in the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a view of the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows ancient cypress trees in the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A cleaner picks up fallen leaves and branches in the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a view of the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows ancient cypress trees in the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a view of the Cuiyunlang section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Jiange County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)