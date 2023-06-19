Discovery of giant cypress in SW China refreshes Asian record of tallest tree

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows a view of the home to the tallest tree in Asia in Bome County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The record of the tallest tree in the Chinese mainland has been refreshed several times in the past year or so. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Last year in April, a research team led by Peking University found a 76.8-meter tree in Medog County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, marking China's tallest tree at the time. The record was broken a month later when an 83.2-meter tree was found in Zayu County. This year in May, the record has been refreshed again, as the giant cypress measuring 102.3 meters was discovered in Bome County in Tibet Autonomous Region. This new discovery even refreshed the Asian record for the tallest tree.

All these tall trees share a common feature. They were all discovered within Nyingchi City, specifically in Medog County, Zayu County, and Bome County.

Wang Zi, a doctoral candidate at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), also a member of the scientific expedition team finding the 83.2-meter tree, mentioned that the ecological protection efforts and the environmental diversity in Nyingchi are necessary conditions for the large number of tall trees.

