Yi ethnic group celebrates torch festival
(People's Daily App) 15:32, July 24, 2023
The Yi ethnic group in Southwest China have begun their annual carnival with fire taking center stage. The torch festival is an important festival among the Yi people for driving away misfortune and praying for a good harvest.
(Edited by Chen Xiangru and Huang Jingjing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
