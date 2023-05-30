Silkworm industry enhances economic prosperity in SW China's Sichuan

A farmer harvests silkworm cocoons at a sericulture base in Shuangliu village, Dongxing district, Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Lan Zitao)

Recently, silkworm farmers in Shuangliu village, Dongxing district, Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, have been busy harvesting silkworm cocoons.

Dongxing district, steeped in a longstanding tradition of silkworm breeding, takes pride in its nationally recognized, high-quality silkworm cocoons. In recent years, the district has developed an expansive sericulture base, sprawling across 25,000 mu (1,666.67 hectares), with the capacity to produce seven batches of cocoons annually.

The district is also committed to developing a full-fledged silkworm industry, branching out into novel ventures such as mulberry wine, mulberry leaf tea and edible fungus cultivated on mulberry branches. This diversification has paved a new "silk road," significantly boosting farmers' incomes and adding momentum to rural vitalization.

