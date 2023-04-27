Farmers in SW China's Sichuan achieve bumper harvest of loquats

People's Daily Online) 11:33, April 27, 2023

Farmers in Wengong township, Renshou county, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, achieved another bumper harvest of loquats this year. They pick and sell fresh loquats to various parts of the country.

Farmers in Wengong township, Renshou county, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, prepare loquats for markets across the country. (Photo/Pan Jianyong)

Wengong township is famous for its high-quality loquats. In 1998, the township was awarded the honorary title, "the land of loquats in China." Since 2000, many locals have started to engage in the loquat industry. In 2003, the local loquat industry started to develop, with its total planting area of loquat trees exceeding 30,000 mu (2,000 hectares).

Wengong township's loquat planting area has reached more than 50,000 mu, becoming the largest loquat producing area in southwest China.

Farmers put loquats into baskets before being transported to markets across the country in Wengong township, Renshou county, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Pan Jianyong)

As the local loquat industry has continued to grow, Wengong township has piloted a model for growing loquat trees in greenhouses in Guiwan village. The model has proven successful. It has enabled farmers to not only avoid losses caused by weather disasters, birds, and insects, but improve the yield and quality of fruits.

Loquat trees grown in greenhouses bear fruits earlier than those grown outdoors, and can significantly increase the economic benefits of farmers since their fruits can be sold at higher prices.

The township is poised to achieve greater success in the industry. It will continue vigorously boosting the development of the industry by promoting new techniques for the cultivation and management of loquat trees, intensifying efforts to improve the species of loquat trees, and putting more efforts into the development of featured products, a source said.

A loquat grower displays freshly picked loquats at a producing base in Wengong township, Renshou county, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Pan Jianyong)

Wengong township also plans to conduct training in agricultural technologies and skills for farmers, and promote the role of demonstration areas and model growers to further improve the quality of local loquats.

Efforts will also be made to advance the construction of demonstration parks and ensure unified management, agricultural resources, and technological support for local loquat growers, so that loquats produced in Wengong township will become more popular.

Farmers are gratified by a bumper harvest of loquats in Wengong township, Renshou county, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Pan Jianyong)

A farmers picks loquats at a planting base in Wengong township, Renshou county, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Pan Jianyong)

