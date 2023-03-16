In pics: Tallest power transmission tower built in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:46, March 16, 2023

Builders work on a 169-meter-tall transmission tower of a 500-kV transmission project in Zhaojue county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company)

A 169-meter-tall power transmission tower of a 500-kV transmission project was built at a height of 2,300 meters in Zhaojue county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province on March 12.

As the tallest power transmission tower in Sichuan, it is almost as high as a 60-story building.

The base of the power transmission tower is built along a slope with an angle of around 30 degrees, which posed challenges during construction, said Zhu Youran, manager of the power transmission project from the State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company, which handles the project.

With a total investment of 5.3 billion yuan ($768 million) and spanning 695 kilometers, the power transmission project is an important part of the 500-kV transmission improvement project in the Panzhihua-Xichang region of Sichuan. Its first phase is expected to be put into operation in September this year.

