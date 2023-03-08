Zigong lantern show: a mesmerizing experience for global visitors

14:41, March 08, 2023 By Zhang Wenjie, Shen Yuhuan, Álvaro Lago, Davydova Elena, Kab Faiza ( People's Daily Online

The Zigong Lantern Show is a national intangible cultural heritage and a fine folk culture event in China.

The history of lantern shows in Zigong can be traced to the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties, which have now developed into a cultural activity with performances and night markets.

Zigong has held lantern shows in over 80 countries and regions around the world.

The lantern integrates traditional crafts with cutting-edge science and technology to create a mesmerizing experience, embodying the rich diversity of cultures and showcasing the Chinese people's profound wisdom and ingenuity.

Follow us and immerse yourself in the joyful Zigong lantern show, where vibrant colors, intricate designs, and delightful animations come together to create a celebration of life and culture!

