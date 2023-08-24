Trending in China | An earthly paradise: Daocheng Yading

(People's Daily App) 15:16, August 24, 2023

Between majestic plateau landscapes and unique culture, amazing wonders such as glaciers, starry skies, snow-capped mountains, crystal-clear lakes and lush forests are all within reach in beautiful Daocheng Yading, Sichuan Province.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liao Yujia)

