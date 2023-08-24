Home>>
Trending in China | An earthly paradise: Daocheng Yading
(People's Daily App) 15:16, August 24, 2023
Between majestic plateau landscapes and unique culture, amazing wonders such as glaciers, starry skies, snow-capped mountains, crystal-clear lakes and lush forests are all within reach in beautiful Daocheng Yading, Sichuan Province.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liao Yujia)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Perseid meteor shower over SW China's Sichuan
- Kenya girl experiences food stall business in China's Sichuan
- Ancient cypress trees preserved in section of road system, SW China's Sichuan
- Yi ethnic group celebrates torch festival
- SW China's Sichuan makes efforts to improve ecological environment of Yangtze River
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.