Scenery of Luhe River in Jingbian County, NW China
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows corn fields near Luhe River in Jingbian County, Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Luhe River, dubbed a "mother river" in Jingbian County, plays an important role in agricultural production in northern Shaanxi. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows sunrise scenery at Luhe River in Jingbian County, Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Luhe River, dubbed a "mother river" in Jingbian County, plays an important role in agricultural production in northern Shaanxi. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows a view of Luhe River in Jingbian County, Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Luhe River, dubbed a "mother river" in Jingbian County, plays an important role in agricultural production in northern Shaanxi. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows boats on the Luhe River in Jingbian County, Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Luhe River, dubbed a "mother river" in Jingbian County, plays an important role in agricultural production in northern Shaanxi. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows birds resting on a tree near Luhe River in Jingbian County, Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Luhe River, dubbed a "mother river" in Jingbian County, plays an important role in agricultural production in northern Shaanxi. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows the scenery of Luhe River in Jingbian County, Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Luhe River, dubbed a "mother river" in Jingbian County, plays an important role in agricultural production in northern Shaanxi. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows birds foraging in Luhe River in Jingbian County, Yulin City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Luhe River, dubbed a "mother river" in Jingbian County, plays an important role in agricultural production in northern Shaanxi. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
