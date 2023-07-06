China releases plan on preserving culture of Yangtze River

Xinhua) 09:09, July 06, 2023

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A plan for preserving, passing on, and promoting the culture of the Yangtze River has been released by Chinese authorities, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) on Wednesday.

Jointly issued by the MCT, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, and the National Development and Reform Commission, the plan aims to give full play to the role of the culture of the Yangtze River in the high-quality development of the Yangtze Economic Belt, as well as in the people's cultural life and the efforts to turn China into a country with a strong socialist culture.

The plan lays out main tasks in seven aspects, including protecting the cultural relics and heritage along the Yangtze River, improving the public cultural services and tourism products along the river, and carrying out more international exchanges to promote the culture of the Yangtze River overseas.

The MCT said it will strengthen organization and coordination and improve relevant mechanisms to ensure the tasks are fulfilled.

