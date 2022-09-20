Languages

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

A magnificent view of water buffalo wading across China's Jialing River

(People's Daily App) 14:08, September 20, 2022

A herd of water buffalo wade across the Jialing River in Southwest China, on the move to new pastures. Click the video to watch more.

