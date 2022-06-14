Water level on Minjiang River continues to rise
Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows the Minjiang River in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. Water level of the Fuzhou section of the Minjiang River has risen due to continuous rainfall and a level-III emergency response for flood control was initiated on Sunday. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)
Photos
