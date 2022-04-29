Buffalo herd swims across Jialing River to forage in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 16:47, April 29, 2022

Spectacular view of a herd of buffaloes crossing the Jialing River to forage on Taiyang island, Peng'an county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yonghong)

Hundreds of buffaloes swam across the river at sunrise each day to two small islands located in the center of the river to reach pasture and return at sunset.

