Yangtze River drought reveals ancient railway tracks in Wuhan
Ancient railway tracks are exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
Cement piers are exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
A steel tower at the river bed is exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
Photos
