We Are China

Yangtze River drought reveals ancient railway tracks in Wuhan

Ecns.cn) 14:53, September 19, 2022

Ancient railway tracks are exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Cement piers are exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Cement piers are exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

A steel tower at the river bed is exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Cement piers are exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)