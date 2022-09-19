Languages

Yangtze River drought reveals ancient railway tracks in Wuhan

(Ecns.cn) 14:53, September 19, 2022

Ancient railway tracks are exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Cement piers are exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

A steel tower at the river bed is exposed due to continuous drought in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

