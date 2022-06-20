Annual sand-washing operation starts on Yellow River

CGTN) 15:17, June 20, 2022

The 20-day annual sand-washing of the Yellow River started on June 19, 2022. Each year, the river bed rises as silt deposits build up, slowing water flow in the river's lower reaches. The ongoing operation is carried out by discharging water from the reservoir in order to clean up sediment in the Yellow River, China's second-longest waterway.

