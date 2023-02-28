Home>>
A river that doesn't freeze
(People's Daily App) 14:46, February 28, 2023
In a wetland preservation area of Hinggan League, China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, runs a river known as the “Unfrozen River." The secret to this natural wonder lies in the region’s abundance of geothermal resources. Even in winter where the temperature can go down as low as -40 C, the river is still gurgling along, its banks covered in snow, attracting cattle to quell their thirst.
(Compiled by Xiong Yiyang, video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
