Unique boundary forms on Yellow River

Ecns.cn) 13:47, September 20, 2022

A clear boundary is formed between the colors of green and yellow on the intersection, where Luohe river joins the Yellow river in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Kewei)

