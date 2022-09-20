Unique boundary forms on Yellow River
A clear boundary is formed between the colors of green and yellow on the intersection, where Luohe river joins the Yellow river in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Kewei)
