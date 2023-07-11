​River unfurls like ink-wash painting

(People's Daily App) 14:35, July 11, 2023

Seen from above, the tidal Qiantang River flows across sands as a flock of egrets forage on the riverbed in Haining, Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday.

(Source: Shijie App-Zhangyangjin)

