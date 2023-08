Night economy in Nanjing infuses new vigor into consumption

Xinhua) 08:24, August 23, 2023

NANJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Qinhuai District of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, has been boosting and diversifying its tourism economy in recent years through joint efforts in entertainment, sightseeing, catering and shopping services. A number of tourist attractions designed for nighttime visit were established there to enrich the nightlife of both tourists and local residents, and infuse new vigor into urban consumption.

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2023 shows a view of the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2023 shows a view of the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2023 shows a view of the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit the Qinhuai River by boat in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists take pictures at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2023 shows tourist boats sailing on Qinhuai River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit the Theatre Lane scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists select souvenirs at a gift shop at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit Theatre Lane scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)