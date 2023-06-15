View of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu

June 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows the Nanjing Olympic Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Yuhuatai memorial park of martyrs in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

People enjoy themselves at a cafe of the D9 block, a cultural tourism consumption project built on urban industrial remains, in Xuanwu District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2022. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a boat sailing on the Qinhuai River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Tourists visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2023. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a view of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows people having fun at a scenic spot in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a view of the Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a view of the Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows tourists having fun at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Xinzhuang interchange junction and the Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a night view of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 11, 2023 shows a view of the Shuangqiaomen interchange junction in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of the Mendong cultural and historical block in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Shence gate on the city wall of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Yuhuatai memorial park of martyrs in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a view of the stone city in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a view of the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a view of the Yuejiang Tower in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows people doing exercise at a mini-stadium inside a building in Jianye District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yuejiang Tower and the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 11, 2023 shows a view of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Xuanwu Lake and the Zijin Mountain in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a view of the Chaotian Palace and Xinjiekou in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows tourists having fun at the north section of the ancient city wall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a night view of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows tourists having fun at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of Xinjiekou in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Zhonghua Gate in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows the Yuzui wetland park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Zhonghua Gate, the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area and the Qinhuai River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area and the Qinhuai River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2021 shows the city wall museum of Nanjing in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a night view of Xinjiekou in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a view of the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows cargo ships sailing on the Nanjing section of the Yangtze River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area and scenery along the Qinhuai River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Nanjing, the capital of six dynasties in ancient China, has rich cultural accumulation and unique cultural landscapes. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

