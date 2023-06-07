Chinese city to build future industries science park

Xinhua) 15:55, June 07, 2023

NANJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The city of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, is set to build a science park featuring future networks and future industries, local authorities said.

The park, focusing on the fields of 6G communications, new networks and information metamaterials, will be jointly built by Southeast University and the Jiangning Development Zone, according to a three-year action plan jointly released by the Nanjing municipal government and the university.

With a planned area of about 16 square km, the park will house the science and technology innovation facilities of Southeast University, Purple Mountain Laboratories and nine national research institutions.

The park aims to complete 60 research projects related to core technologies, attract 10,000 elite talents and introduce or support the incubation of 500 high-tech enterprises by 2025.

