Int'l Memorial Day for 'Comfort Women' marked in China
People visit the former site of a "comfort women" station at Liji Lane to mark the International Memorial Day for "Comfort Women" in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The comfort station in Liji lane was known as Dongyun comfort station and “Guxianglou” when the Japanese army occupied Nanjing in 1937. The Nanjing Comfort Stations Liji Lane Site Museum opened to the public in 2015.
Monday marked the 11th International Memorial Day for the "Comfort Women," which refers to victims forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II.
Photos
