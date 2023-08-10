County in SW China's Xizang establishes river chief system to protect water environment

People's Daily Online) 10:38, August 10, 2023

Photo shows the riverside of the Yarlung Zangbo River. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jingyuan)

Milin county in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has established a river chief system to better protect the water environment and cope with water pollution since 2017, effectively preserving the eco-environment.

"Our county has established a river chief mechanism with Party and government leadership accountable for the results. There are now 169 river and lake chiefs at all levels, achieving full coverage down to rural villages," said Jamyang Drolma, a staff member of the river chief office of Milin. In 2022, the office organized numerous activities such as river patrols, and conservation and voluntary activities.

Photo shows vegetation of Milin county in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jingyuan)

By partnering with its women's federation and another township, the county set up a mechanism to encourage local residents to play a part. Those who contribute to water protection efforts can collect points, and then redeem points for gifts.

"Under this mode, everyone contributes to the protection of eco-environment, and benefits from a better environment," said Jamyang Drolma.

Xizang contains the headwaters of many important rivers of Asia and is deemed the "water tower" of Asia. That means protecting the eco-environment here carries great significance to sustaining the ecosystems, biodiversity and ecological balance of the region.

Photo shows vegetation of Milin county in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jingyuan)

Photo shows a bridge crossing the Yarlung Zangbo River. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jingyuan)

