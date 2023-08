We Are China

In pics: Perseid meteor shower over SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:02, August 15, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Santai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Santai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows the Galaxy above Hongyuan County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

