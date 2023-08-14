In pics: Perseid meteor shower over Haba Lake nature reserve in NW China
Astronomy enthusiastss watch the stars at Haba Lake Observatory, Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Haba Lake nature reserve of Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows the Galaxy above Haba Lake nature reserve of Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Haba Lake nature reserve of Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Astronomy enthusiasts watch the stars at Haba Lake Observatory, Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
