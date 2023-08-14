We Are China

In pics: Perseid meteor shower over Haba Lake nature reserve in NW China

Xinhua) 08:20, August 14, 2023

Astronomy enthusiastss watch the stars at Haba Lake Observatory, Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Haba Lake nature reserve of Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows the Galaxy above Haba Lake nature reserve of Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows Perseid meteor shower over Haba Lake nature reserve of Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

