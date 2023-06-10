We Are China

Int'l wine conference, expo in Ningxia offer unique platform for wine-making industry

Xinhua) 09:10, June 10, 2023

People taste wine during a wine-themed international conference and an expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

The two-day International Conference on Grape and Wine Industries, as well as the third China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo, offer a unique platform for exploring new growth models for the wine-making industry and sharing new opportunities for international cooperation.

Themed "Nature, Innovation, Culture and Ecology," the event brings together experts and enterprises in the wine-making industry at home and abroad, and representatives from over 30 countries and four international organizations.

This photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows an exterior view of the venue of a wine-themed international conference and an expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit a wine-themed international conference and an expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of a wine-themed international conference and an expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

