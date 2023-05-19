Feature: Centuries-old Hungarian winery's new journey in China

May 19, 2023 By Geza Molnar ( Xinhua

SZEGI, Hungary, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The fungus acts as a natural climate control system, if it is too dry, the fungus gives back humidity, but if it is too moist, it absorbs it, Laszlo Babits, the owner of Babits Winery's family wine cellar, told visitors about Hungarian wine.

With a centuries-old legacy in viticulture and winemaking in Hungary's Tokaj-Hegyalja region, the Babits family's winery spans 30 hectares of first-class vineyards, producing a diverse range of wines, from the dry Furmint to the esteemed Aszu, known as the finest of their collection.

While the Babits wine cellar has a rich history in Hungary, it has also established a foothold in the Chinese market.

For over a decade, Babits Winery has been exporting its wines to China through cooperation with Wink Wine, one of the largest Hungarian wine importers and distributors in China, where the winery has gained immense popularity among wine enthusiasts.

"I really believe in the Chinese market, the past period shows that they really like our taste," Babits said.

At the China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, the Babits Winery, known for its Hungarian noble rot wine, enthralled wine enthusiasts with its unique brewing process and rich history.

Babits expressed his enthusiasm for the Chinese market and the warm reception they have received from Chinese consumers. The wines on display represent the entire range of the region, including Furmint, Tokaj Aszu, and Yellow Muscat, each crafted with a label tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

"The entire range of Tokaj-Hegyalja is going out, and it includes award-winning wine, so I hope that what is recognized in Europe will also be loved in China," he said, noting Babits Winery aims to further strengthen its presence in the Asian country through participation in the expo.

The positive feedback and enthusiasm from Chinese consumers motivate Babits to explore new opportunities and expand the winery's reach in the Chinese market.

Babits sees his winery's involvement in the expo as a significant step in developing its Chinese market, and he firmly believes in the market's potential. He cites the growing interest in Hungarian wines among Chinese tourists visiting the Tokaj-Hegyalja region and the positive feedback received through distributors.

"A lot of Chinese visit Hungary, Tokaj-Hegyalja, and our wines are also sent through distributors, the feedback is very good," he said.

His plans for the future entail tapping into the vast potential of the Chinese market. The Babits Winery aspires to build upon its current success and capture the hearts of Chinese consumers with its exquisite wines.

As Babits sets his sights on exploring the Chinese market, he is embarking on a journey filled with excitement and anticipation.

