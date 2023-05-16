Senior Chinese diplomat meets with Hungarian FM

Xinhua) 08:25, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on Monday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said he appreciated Hungary's friendly policy toward China, saying it is in line with the interests of Hungary and its people, the common interests of China and Europe, and the trend of the times.

China's development and growth is a boost for peace forces and an enhancement of global stability factors, Wang said, adding that mutual respect, trust, understanding and support between China and Hungary have propelled bilateral ties into their best period in history.

Noting that China supports European strategic autonomy, Wang said China is willing to work with Hungary and other EU countries to uphold genuine multilateralism, advance democratization in international relations, and make the global governance system more just and equitable.

Hailing China's efforts to find a political settlement to the Ukraine crisis, Szijjarto said Hungary-China and EU-China cooperation are opportunities rather than risks.

Szijjarto said Hungary welcomes China to increase investment in the country, adding that Hungary is willing to enhance cooperation with China in various fields and push bilateral relations to a new level.

