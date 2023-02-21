China to work with Hungary for closer ties, multi-polarized world: senior diplomat

Xinhua) 10:27, February 21, 2023

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 19, 2023. (Hungarian Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Hungary to fully promote friendly exchanges, continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strive for more democratic international relations and a multi-polarized world, a senior Chinese diplomat has said.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Sunday while meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to whom he conveyed Chinese leaders' cordial greetings.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed China's congratulations again to Orban for leading the Hungarian Fidesz party to win the parliamentary elections and being reelected as prime minister.

Though different in size, China and Hungary have always respected, understood and trusted each other, whose relations have become a model of international exchanges, he said.

Noting that the year 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Wang called on both sides to continue to strengthen high-quality cooperation under the BRI.

China appreciates Hungary's active role in supporting the development of China-EU relations, which is not only beneficial to Chinese and Hungarians, but also in the fundamental long-term interests of Europe, he added.

For his part, Orban asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese leaders, his congratulations on the successful holding of the 20th CPC National Congress, and on Xi's re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Orban said Hungary is steadfast in its policy of friendship with China and attaches great importance to cooperation with China in various fields.

The prime minister thanked China for its selfless help for long and its COVID-19 vaccines which have saved many lives, noting that the Hungarian side will continue to make unremitting efforts to promote EU-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine, deeming that the more complex the situation is, the more necessary to stay calm and sober and make the right choices in line with the norms of international relations as well as the long-term interests of Europe, so that Europe can achieve peace at an early date.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)