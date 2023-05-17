Interview: Hungarian business group optimistic about consumer goods expo in China

May 17, 2023 By Geza Molnar ( Xinhua

BUDAPEST, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) is excited to take part in the upcoming third China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair and showcase Hungary's unique and innovative products and services to the Chinese market.

Zsanett Ihasz, manager of Chinese relations at HEPA, hopes the expo will be a powerful platform for Hungary to showcase its exceptional products and services to the Chinese market. The central European landlocked nation is this year's guest of honor.

"At the current CEEC Expo, our 456-square meter national pavilion features a Hungarian-developed Teqball table, a Magic Wall with spectacular digital effects that can be interacted with by hundreds of users at the same time, soft, comfortable blankets and pillows produced by Naturtex, a range of excellent Hungarian wines ripe for tasting and a selection of savory snacks," Ihasz told Xinhua in an interview given before the start of the much-awaited event.

A total of 35 Hungarian companies will be represented at the exhibition in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, from Tuesday to Saturday, she said.

With an increasing number of Hungarian enterprises recognizing the immense opportunities available in China, their participation in the expo demonstrates a solid commitment to fostering economic and trade ties between the two countries, she added.

Ihasz recalled that the previous exhibitions and numerous joint conferences and B2B meetings have significantly increased beef and wine exports for Hungarian businesses.

"Our partners dealing with beef export will also be present at this year's expo, in the Agri-Food Pavilion. These successful Hungarian companies have already made significant exports with their Ningbo partners last year," she said.

With the country pavilion and the dedicated business delegation, HEPA is committed to establishing and reinforcing alliances with Chinese firms, exploring untapped business prospects and advancing the export of Hungarian goods and services, Ihasz said.

Furthermore, Hungarian exhibitors seek to gain invaluable insights into emerging trends in the Chinese market, identifying potential areas for future collaboration, she added.

Ultimately, HEPA views the expo as a remarkable opportunity to showcase Hungary's economic potential and bolster trade relations with China, the manager said.

Hungary and China have achieved fruitful results in economic and trade cooperation since establishing the cooperation mechanism between China and CEEC in 2012. In recent years, trade between the two countries has steadily grown. Data from the Chinese Foreign Ministry showed that in the year of 2022, the bilateral trade volume amounted to 15.52 billion U.S. dollars.

"China has become an indispensable pillar of the 21st-century world order. Over the past decade, Beijing has become increasingly involved in global processes ... In 2022, China's economy has made progress while maintaining stability," Ihasz said.

China's impressive economic performance and status as one of the best-performing large economies make it an attractive destination for Hungarian companies seeking growth opportunities, she said.

"There is a significant level of interest, optimism and enthusiasm among Hungarian companies to showcase their products and services in the Chinese market," she added.

