2023 Int'l Meat Industry Expo kicks off in Yinchuan, NW China

Xinhua) 10:57, July 15, 2023

Attendees visit the 2023 International Meat Industry Expo in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 14, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Friday. Over 300 enterprises from home and abroad participate in the event, showcasing quality meat products, equipment, and service solutions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Attendees learn about food products exhibited at the 2023 International Meat Industry Expo in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 14, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Friday. Over 300 enterprises from home and abroad participate in the event, showcasing quality meat products, equipment, and service solutions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A purchaser learns about a meat processor at the 2023 International Meat Industry Expo in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 14, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Friday. Over 300 enterprises from home and abroad participate in the event, showcasing quality meat products, equipment, and service solutions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Attendees visit the 2023 International Meat Industry Expo in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 14, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Friday. Over 300 enterprises from home and abroad participate in the event, showcasing quality meat products, equipment, and service solutions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows a scene of the 2023 International Meat Industry Expo in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The expo kicked off here on Friday. Over 300 enterprises from home and abroad participate in the event, showcasing quality meat products, equipment, and service solutions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Attendees learn about food products exhibited at the 2023 International Meat Industry Expo in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 14, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Friday. Over 300 enterprises from home and abroad participate in the event, showcasing quality meat products, equipment, and service solutions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Guests learn about automation equipment for meat packing at the 2023 International Meat Industry Expo in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 14, 2023. The expo kicked off here on Friday. Over 300 enterprises from home and abroad participate in the event, showcasing quality meat products, equipment, and service solutions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)