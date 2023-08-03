Shapotou scenic spot in Ningxia witnesses peak tourism season during summer vacation

This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows tourists playing at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of Ningxia has witnessed its peak tourism season during the summer vacation with over 10,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows tourists drifting at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of Ningxia has witnessed its peak tourism season during the summer vacation with over 10,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows tourists walking on a glass-bottomed bridge at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of Ningxia has witnessed its peak tourism season during the summer vacation with over 10,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows tourists experiencing entertainment activities at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of Ningxia has witnessed its peak tourism season during the summer vacation with over 10,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A tourist experiences sand slide at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of Ningxia has witnessed its peak tourism season during the summer vacation with over 10,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows tourists playing at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of Ningxia has witnessed its peak tourism season during the summer vacation with over 10,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows a view of the Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of Ningxia has witnessed its peak tourism season during the summer vacation with over 10,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Tourists drift at Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2023. Shapotou scenic spot in Zhongwei of Ningxia has witnessed its peak tourism season during the summer vacation with over 10,000 visitors daily at peak. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

