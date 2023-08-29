Scenery of Sapukonglagabo Mountain in SW China's Tibet

August 29, 2023

Photo taken on Aug. 27 shows the beautiful scenery at the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gong Que)

The main peak, Sepu Kangri, rises to an elevation of 6,996 meters, making it the highest peak in the eastern section of the Nyenchen Tanglha Mountains, north of the main Himalayan range. At the foot of the mountain lies a crystal-clear lake, which is formed from the millennia-old melting of snow and ice from the mountains.

