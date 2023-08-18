In pics: opening ceremony of traditional Lhasa Shoton Festival

August 18, 2023

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Lhasa Shoton Festival in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. Celebrations for the Lhasa Shoton Festival began in Lhasa on Wednesday. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

