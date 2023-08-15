Scholars gather in Beijing to promote Tibetan studies

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 scholars on Tibetology from China and overseas gathered in Beijing on Monday for the opening of a key international seminar promoting Tibetan studies.

The seminar, the seventh of its kind since 1991, will be held until Wednesday, according to the China Tibetology Research Center (CTRC), an organizer of the event.

As one of the largest international academic events in Tibetan studies, the seminar is an important platform for academics in Tibetology at home and abroad to showcase the latest research findings and deepen exchanges and cooperation, according to CTRC.

During the event, scholars will discuss various topics such as education, Tibetan Buddhism, social transformation and change, and architecture and living conditions on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

"At present, Tibet enjoys economic development, social stability, ethnic unity and religious harmony," said Lin Rui, deputy head of China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture, during the opening ceremony. "The Tibetan people, together with the people of all ethnic groups in China, are moving forward with determination on the new journey towards Chinese modernization."

The preservation and inheritance of Tibetan culture have been secured like never before, Lin said, citing the extensive use of Tibetan language and characters, as well as the protection and utilization of cultural relics and historical sites.

"In the new era, Tibetan culture exudes new charm, shows new characteristics and heralds great prospects," Lin said.

Chen Zongrong, deputy director-general of CTRC, pointed out that great progress has been made in Tibetan studies in China since the last edition of the seminar in 2016.

At present, there are more than 100 Tibetology institutions engaged in research, education and publishing, and more than 5,000 professionals engaged in Tibetan studies.

Chinese scholars on Tibetology have been expanding the depth and scope of their studies by drawing on research findings of other disciplines, as well as exploring new materials, issues and research paradigms, Chen added.

He also underlined the increasing usage of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and digitalization, in Tibetan studies.

"This is not only refreshing but also of high academic value. It greatly enriches the Tibetan studies and expands the depth of research," Chen said.

Scholars attending the seminar have expressed a willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation on Tibetan studies with their colleagues from across the world.

Birgit Kellner, director of the Institute for the Cultural and Intellectual History of Asia (IKGA) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, noted that Sanskrit manuscripts preserved in Tibet have great historical and cultural value.

In recent years, CTRC has signed a cooperation agreement with IKGA to jointly carry out the research on Tibetan Sanskrit manuscripts and achieved a series of remarkable results.

Kellner expressed the hope to maintain close exchanges with Chinese researchers and further promote international academic cooperation in Sanskrit manuscripts research.

