Tibetans celebrate Shoton Festival in Lhasa
A huge Thangka painting is displayed on hillsides during a traditional "sunning the Buddha" ceremony at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival is marked in Lhasa on Wednesday. Shoton Festival, which literally means "yogurt banquet festival," is one of the most important festivals for Tibetans.
Tibetan monks carry a giant Thangka painting during a traditional "sunning the Buddha" ceremony at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Tibetan monks unfold a giant Thangka painting on hillsides during a traditional "sunning the Buddha" ceremony at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Tibetan monks prepare to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Photos
